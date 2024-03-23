Figure Skating | Nella Pelkonen's World Cup debut was hindered by severe pain – Turkkila and Versluis were surprised in the NHL arena

Tampere star Nella Pelkonen told about the pain.

Finland Nella Pelkonen came 24th in women's single skating at the World Figure Skating Championships. The high school student from Tampere was 21st in the short program and qualified for the free program, but on the night before Saturday, Finnish time, the ranking dropped three places in the free program.

In his first World Cup competitions, Pelkonen collected a modest total of 145.45 points, but according to a press release from the Finnish Figure Skating Association, an injury weighed in the background.

Pelkonen injured his hip in training even before the short program, from which he fought to continue with a score of 56.82. The Finnish skater fell in the jump combination at the beginning of her free program and had to resort to relief after that. He got 88.63 points for his free program.

“I've been fighting with pain for a couple of days now, I haven't even been able to train properly. The audience and the whole atmosphere here kicked me forward in the free program. But you have to learn how to deal with these kinds of things and injuries,” Pelkonen said in the press release.

of Japan Kaori Sakamoto (222.96) won the World Championship, USA Isabeau Levito (212.16) was second and South Korea Chaeyeon Kim (203.59) third.

Finnish couples are in good positions on Friday night in the ice dance that started in Finland. Last year's EC bronze medalists Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis are ninth after the rhythm dance with 75.89 points and first-timers at the World Championships Yuka Orihara and Juho Pirinen 17th with 68.66 points.

Both Finnish couples advanced to the free dance on Saturday evening.

“There was strength in our program, and yet the knee flexion and steps came out cleaner than earlier in the season. Our difficulty levels were now the best of the entire season, and the quality of what we did also felt really good,” Turkkila and Versluis summed up in the press release.

In North America, the rinks are notoriously narrower than in Europe. The NHL arena in the Montreal arena played tricks on the Finns.

“In our last element, the choreographic rhythm sequence, the side came a little against us and we had to make a tighter turn, and there was a small beauty flaw, but we didn't let it bother us”, Versluis explained the difficult situation.

The Finnish couple, who finished ninth in the last World Championships, promises a great four minutes of free dance.

“Of course, we focus on every element in our free dance, but the purpose is also to enjoy that four minutes,” Turkkila said.

Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis at speed on the World Cup ice.

Orihara and Pirinen were excited about their WC debut.

“It feels incredible. We are happy with how we performed, but actually we were sure of it beforehand. Everything was managed well, what we were doing was under control,” the couple said.

The United States are the reigning world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates (90,08) lead after the rhythm dance. Italian Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (87.52) are second and Canada Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier (86.51) in third.