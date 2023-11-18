Figure Skating | Nella Pelkonen succeeded in the GP race in Espoo – a bad disappointment for Janna Jyrkinen, who is fighting for a European Championship place

Nella Pelkonen was Fifth in Espoo and strengthened her position in the battle for the European Figure Skating place.

Nella Pelkonen confirmed their positions in the Espoo gp race in the struggle of Finnish female figure skaters for the two representation spots in this season’s European Championships. Janna Jyrkinen the chances of getting one of the two representative seats were clearly reduced.

The two female skaters who have achieved the highest combined Total Points from two competitions this season will be nominated for the European Championships in January. At least one of the races taken into account in the points total must be a gp or Challenger series race.

Pelkonen successfully skied through his free program with only one small relief and collected a total of 172.88 points. Pelkonen was fifth in Japan in the final results Kaori Sakamoto winning the race and smiling widely.

“Really good feeling. The same lutz that was left in the Finlandia Trophy is still there now, but I can’t help but practice it more. It will come from there. However, it’s a jump that I know I can do.”

Pelkonen will compete next time in December’s WC.

“”I think it kicks you forward more when you know that there is always someone on your heels. From now on, we will only continue training, so that we will be in even tougher shape there, he described the competition from the European Championship representative places.”

Janna Jyrkinen on the other hand, swallowed tears after his free program. Jyrkinen is currently ahead in EC selection points Emmi Peltonenwho competed this week in Warsaw and was not involved in Espoo.

Jyrkinen fell in the free program immediately during the descent of the first part of his first triple jump combination. He fought until the end but was left with 153.74 total points and 11th place.

“I don’t know if I’ll get a place at the European Championships again”, Jyrkinen was told.

Jyrkinen also said that he felt sick.

The third Finnish woman in the Espoo GP race Oona Ounasvuori collected his best total points of the season 144.16. Ounasvuori’s free program included one fall and one kneeling, as well as several reliefs, which is why he said he knows he can do better.

“It went well until the third jump. After that, the pack started to fall apart in my hands. Today was just a strange feeling all day, and I just didn’t get the charge I wanted,” Ounasvuori said.

Ounasvuori was 12th.

Men’s in single skating, Finland has only one representative place for the European Championships. The most important news regarding the EC selections came on Saturday from Warsaw, where Valtter Virtanen scored 200.55 points.

Finland competed in Espoo Makar Suntsev improved his moves in the free program, but he was last among the twelve skaters with a total score of 162.00. In last month’s Finlandia Trophy, Suntsev broke the ghost mark of 200 points.

Kisan won Japan Kao Miura (274.56 points), who was barely behind his countryman Shun Sato (273,34).

“I want to thank the crowd because it helped me fight today. This was a good improvement from yesterday, but not a great or even a good performance”, Suntsev assessed.

In pair skating Milania Väänänen and Filippo Clerici received 94.13 points from the judges for their free program, which gave them a total score of 142.69 and a relief after Friday’s short program that went poorly. Väänänen and Clerici finished last among the eight couples in the final results. The competition was won by the couple representing Germany Minerva Fabienne Hase/Nikita Volodin with a score of 192.72.