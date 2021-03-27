Saturday, March 27, 2021
Figure skating Nathan Chen dazzled in the free program, stretched his World Cup gold tubes to three already

by admin
March 27, 2021
in World
Japan’s 17-year-old Yuma Kagiyama took the silver.

The United States Nathan Chen won the World Figure Skating Championships at the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm on Sunday. The World Cup gold is Chen’s third in a row.

Chen, who finished third in the finals, presented a sovereign freestyle program, from which he scored 222.03. The U.S. total score was 320.88.

Japan’s 17-year-old Yuma Kagiyama took silver with a total score of 291.77. After a short program, Japan was at the forefront Yuzuru Hanyu groped as the last skater of the afternoon and dropped to bronze with points 289.18.

