The United States Nathan Chen won the World Figure Skating Championships at the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm on Sunday. The World Cup gold is Chen’s third in a row.

Chen, who finished third in the finals, presented a sovereign freestyle program, from which he scored 222.03. The U.S. total score was 320.88.

Japan’s 17-year-old Yuma Kagiyama took silver with a total score of 291.77. After a short program, Japan was at the forefront Yuzuru Hanyu groped as the last skater of the afternoon and dropped to bronze with points 289.18.