Figure Skating | Kamila Valieva, who is worried about the doping decision, suffered a concussion in the Russian championships

Kamila Valieva fell at the beginning of her free program in the Russian championships.

Sports waiting for the CAS doping decision of the arbitration court Kamila Valieva has lost his confidence in figure skating competitions. Valieva finished third in the Russian championships held in Chelyabinsk at the weekend after falling at the beginning of her free program.

Valijeva, 17, won the gold medal in the team competition at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. At the time of the Games, however, it turned out that he had given a positive doping sample in December 2021.

Russia's anti-doping agency Rusada considered the doping cart an accident and did not punish Valieva. The World Anti-Doping Agency Wada and the International Figure Skating Union ISU then took the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS.

CAS is scheduled to deal with Valieva's case by the end of January 2024.