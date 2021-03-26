Figure skating Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis stumbled upon an unlucky lift

The Finnish couple dropped out of the first free dance at the World Championships.

Juulia Turkkilan and Matthias Versluisin the ice dance sky at the World Figure Skating Championships was bitterly interrupted by Friday’s rhythm dance. Turkkila and Versluis skated in Stockholm with a rhythm dance score of 64.59, which qualified for 21st place.

The Finns dropped out of Saturday’s free dance leg in the first pair. An additional 1.95 points would have been required for the final seat.

The skating of Turkkila and Versluis started in a model way. However, the points pot was vaccinated by the failure of the rest in the last rotary draw, in which Versluis did not get the pair in the correct position. In addition, the lift stretched beyond the allowable seven-second limit.

“At our house was a good and confident feeling on the ice throughout the program. In lifting, Juulia started to spin a little too hurriedly. The timing suffered, and there wasn’t enough force on the lift to make the movement spin, ”the couple lamented in a press release from the Figure Skating Association.

Turkkila’s and Versluis’ excellent investment tube in the value competitions was broken, as in 2019 the pair placed 11th in the European Championships and 16th in the World Championships.

After the rhythm dance, the race is led by the Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov with a score of 88.15.