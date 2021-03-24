Figure skating Jenni Saarinen skated to the finals with her record points in her first World Championships: “The performance itself was already a victory for me”

Finland Jenni Saarinen skated the short program to a record point of 63.54 and will start from 14th place in the freestyle skating world championships in Stockholm. Saarinen’s previous record for the short program was 60.06 from autumn 2019.

The best of the short program was a 16-year-old Russian Anna Štšerbakova with record highs of 81.00 ahead of Japan Rika Kihiraa (79.08). The third is Russian Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva with a score of 78.86. With Russia closed out of value competitions, Russian skaters represent the Russian Figure Skating Association at the World Championships.

Saarinen, 22, started his short program at the first World Championships in adults with a triple-plug-triple-plug combination and scored a comfortable 9.60 points on the bottom. The triple show chosen as the solo jump for the program, the mandatory double axle, as well as the pirouettes rated at the highest level and a difficult series of steps complemented the success.

“I was significantly more excited than in the other races of the season. However, the adrenaline kicked in, and it helped me move forward this time as well. The release took place at the second jump, but only after the last Axel did I say to myself that hey, now you can enjoy, ”Saarinen said in a press release from the Figure Skating Association.

Saarinen, who represents Kooveeta in Tampere, has been training in Oberstdorf throughout the past season Michael Huthin in coaching. After the program, the German coach’s words “I’m proud of you,” Saarinen’s got a smile on your face, as well as the success of an important point.

“I’m in good spirits and, in particular satisfied with a high score. The performance itself was already a victory for me, ”Saarinen rejoiced.

Women’s freestyle programs will be skated on Friday.