Figure skating Jenni Saarinen skated for the third time in her training landscape in Oberstdorf

September 26, 2020
Saarinen is scheduled to compete next in Budapest, but travel is uncertain.

Figure skater Jenni Saarinen opened his competition season in third place in his training scene in Oberstdorf, Germany, where he is training Michael Huthin under. Saarinen rose to second place in the free program section and collected a total of 163.87 points.

Both competition programs for 21-year-old Saarinen are new. He estimates that a free program with an Oriental business language still requires a lot of repetition. In the Oberstdorf race, he crashed in the freestyle triple slut.

“The short program feels even more natural now. But this competition was a very good workout for me for both programs, ”Saarinen said in a press release from the Figure Skating Association.

He is scheduled to continue his race season in Budapest, Hungary in three weeks. However, traveling to the race is uncertain.

“Hungary is currently on the red list for the Germans because of the corona, so it may be that they will not go there,” Saarinen said.

