Figure skating Jenni Saarinen had to fight in a free program but still took the championship

Valtter Virtanen took his sixth Finnish championship with record points.

Pori

Jenni Saarinen and Valtter Virtanen took the solo skating championships at the Finnish Figure Skating Championships in Pori, and in the ice dance, gold popped on Sunday Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis

Saarinen, who led by more than ten points after the short program, was fourth in the free program, but the total score of 179.13 was enough for the championship. Linnea Ceder was second with a score of 171.17 and Emmi Peltonen third with 168.75 points.

“It feels great now, because this day was a struggle. Four minutes is a long time, but I had decided to go element by element, ”Saarinen said in a press release.

Tallinn, 12–16. In addition to Saarinen, Peltonen was nominated for the European Championships in January. Ceder and Oona Ounasvuori are in spare places.

Men In the race, Virtanen took his sixth Finnish championship with record points of 195.33. Makar Suntsev (185.09) and Jan Ollikainen (156.46) took the dimmer medals. Virtanen represents Finland in Tallinn, Suntsev is in reserve.

“The program as a whole was pretty neat and easy to skate. Note that it has been impossible to work in the autumn. There are many tens if not hundreds of passes behind. Physics is fine. It was an easy and relaxed feeling when you didn’t have to save, ”Virtanen said in a press release.

The balance of Turkkila and Versluis also became a record, with 197.71 points. They are on European Championship ice, they are in reserve Yuka Orihara and Juho Pirinen.

“It feels really good now, and the performance was excellent. We can be proud of what we have done, ”said Turkkila.

Only competed in doubles in the Finnish Championships Milan Väänänen and Mikhail Akulov are Finland’s representatives at the European Championships.