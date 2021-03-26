Figure skating Jenni Saarinen fell four times in the World Cup freestyle program

Figure skater Jenni Saarisen the contract in the first World Cup of the career got a bad end after a good start.

Saarinen skated in Wednesday’s short program at Stockholm’s Globen Hall record points 63.54 and finished 14th.

However, 22-year-old Saarinen failed heavily in Friday night’s free program.

Saarinen crashed as many as four times in his free program: three jumps and once a series of steps.

He scored just 83.00 points, while his free program record points are 121.14 (from 2019).

With a total of 146.53 points, Saarinen was the last of the 24 women who took part in the freestyle program, when the best women in the short program were on a skating shift late Friday night.