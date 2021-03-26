Friday, March 26, 2021
Figure skating Jenni Saarinen fell four times in the World Cup freestyle program

March 26, 2021
Figure skater Jenni Saarisen the contract in the first World Cup of the career got a bad end after a good start.

Saarinen skated in Wednesday’s short program at Stockholm’s Globen Hall record points 63.54 and finished 14th.

However, 22-year-old Saarinen failed heavily in Friday night’s free program.

Saarinen crashed as many as four times in his free program: three jumps and once a series of steps.

He scored just 83.00 points, while his free program record points are 121.14 (from 2019).

With a total of 146.53 points, Saarinen was the last of the 24 women who took part in the freestyle program, when the best women in the short program were on a skating shift late Friday night.

