Figure skating Jenni Saarinen acquired the ground for the Beijing Olympics

Jenni Saarinen has acquired ground in Finland for next winter’s Beijing Olympic Figure Skating Women’s Series, said Figure Skating Association. International Skating Federation ISU announced on Thursday, the countries that won seats to the Beijing Olympics based on the Stockholm World Cup.

Saarinen, 22, was 14th at the World Championships in Stockholm with his record points in the short program. In the free program, he crashed four times and was finally 24th in the World Cup results. However, the placement was enough for the last Olympic venue.

Grounds can also be filled by athletes other than those who have secured the place.

Finnish Olympic Committee saidthat before figure skating, Finland had Olympic places in men’s and women’s hockey.

In most sports, the distribution of seats will not be confirmed until the beginning of 2022. The competition is scheduled to take place in Beijing from 4 to 20 October. February 2022.