Figure Skating | Janna Jyrkinen skated to her record score and took seventh place on EC ice

Only 15-year-old Janna Jyrkinen coped well with the pressure in front of the home crowd at the European figure skating championships in Espoo.

Jyrkinen was eighth after the short program, but rose one more place to seventh on Saturday. It is Finland’s best ranking in women’s singles since 2020, when Emmi Peltonen was fifth. Viveca Lindfors was European Championship bronze in 2019.

Competing in his first adult competition, Jyrkinen skated to his record score of 176.98. In November, he skated 174.96 points in Warsaw.

“The goal was to make a clean program, it almost succeeded,” Jyrkinen said.

The only big mistake happened in the middle of the program in the triple lutz, which ended with a fall. Otherwise, Jyrkinen’s skating can even be called sensational.

On ice Jyrkinen skilfully uses his whole body and joins in the performances.

Jyrkinen started skating at the age of four and competing at the age of six.

“We went to see the spring show, and then mom took me to the ice rink. That’s when I started doing it.”

In Corona Spring 2020, Jyrkinen was already one of the most talented skaters in the junior series in Finland and thus a promise for the future. He has already won two junior Nordic championships and the Finnish novice championship in 2019.

Still even in the fall, many would not have believed that Jyrkinen would represent Finland in the home games. Emmi Peltonen and Linnea Ceder didn’t have time to recover from their injuries to the point where they could have challenged Jyrkis.

“They and Janna would have had a hard time too. Janna has been the league’s ranking number one since the fall,” the figure skating association’s coaching manager Fairy tale Niittynen said.

At the same time, Jyrkinen brought Finland another place to represent next year’s European Championships in Budapest. The last time Finland had two women in the European Championships was a year ago, when they had already finished their careers Jenni Saarinen was 18. and Oona Ounasvuori 26th

“Sounds good,” Jyrkinen commented on the matter.

Land sites are important for the development of the species. In previous years, Finland had up to three women in the European Championships and in the top five.

Janna Jyrkinen was waiting for her points with her coach Marina Shirshova and choreographer Adam Solya.

Steep received wild encouragement from the Metro-arena audience. The encouragement was like a solid foundation on which to build an almost pure performance.

“A very good whole. There was a crazy atmosphere on the ice, when there was a lot of people in the stands,” Jyrkinen said.

Jyrkinen’s teammates from Lappeenranta Figure Skaters were in the audience.

“It was a different experience. There has never been such strong encouragement before. This didn’t seem like such a big race. I tried to think that it’s a normal race and I’m just doing my own performance.”

Jyrkinen skated last in the previous group, second.

How painful was it to wait your turn?

“I really don’t like waiting. I want to get on the ice quickly and I know what I’m doing.”

Steep competed for the third time in a row in the same hall in international competitions. In October, he was tenth in the Finlandia Trophy, as well as in the GP race in November, where he failed in the short program.

Thinking about the European Championships, November’s failure could even be a good lesson, when Jyrkinen’s development curve has otherwise been rising all the time.

“Yes, November taught me, but now it’s a really good feeling to continue to the next games. Next week I won’t think about this anymore,” Jyrkinen said.

However, days off are few and far between. Next week, Jyrkinen will compete in the Nordic championships in Reykjavik, Iceland. In February, he will compete in Holland and in March, with a high probability, in the World Championships in Japan.

After the EC success, it is difficult to ignore Jyrki from the World Cup selections.

“The World Cup is very realistic,” Jyrkinen said.

In his free program Jyrkinen passed two points ahead of him Olga Mikutinawho crashed in his own program.

Mikutina was fourth after the short program, but dropped to twelfth. Mikutina was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, but represents Austria.

Anastasiia Gubanova skated to become the women’s European champion.

Georgia skated to become the European champion Anastasia Gubanova, which came close to breaking the 200-point mark (199.91). He also led the competition after the short program. A year ago, he was seventh in the European Championships.

Belgium Loena Hendrickx kept second place (193.48) and Switzerland Kimmy Repond third place (192.51). Belgium and Georgia have no previous European Championship medals.

Russian and Belarusian figure skaters were missing from the Espoo European Championships.

On Saturday evening in Espoo, the EC medalists in ice dance will be decided. Finnish couple Juulia Turkkila/Matthias Versluis starts the free dance from third place in the rhythm dance.