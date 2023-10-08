Figure Skating | Ice dancers Turkkila and Versluis finally won in Espoo

Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis got a combined score of 193.73 in the Finlandia Trophy.

Finland Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis won the international figure skating Finlandia Trophy ice dance competition held in Espoo. They accumulated 193.73 points in rhythm dance and free dance.

Turkkila and Versluis set their record of 198.21 last winter at the EC competitions held in Espoo, where they achieved bronze. The ice in Espoo has been favorable for them, as they took third place in last year’s Finlandia Trophy and the GP competition of the International Figure Skating Association.

Finland’s second pair Yuka Orihara–Juho Pirinen finished sixth with 174.73 points.

