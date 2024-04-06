Figure skating | Helsinki Rockettes won the WC bronze

The Canadian team continued its reign.

Helsinki The figure skating club's Helsinki Rockettes skated to bronze at the world championships in formation skating in Croatia on Saturday. The Rockettes were second in Zagreb after Friday's short program, but fell one place lower on the second day of competition after the free program.

In Zagreb, like last year, the Finns did not reach two medals, as Team Unique from Helsingfors Skridskoklubb finished fourth. At last year's World Championships, the Rockettes took silver and Team Unique took bronze.

The Canadian Les Supremes skated as champions for the third time in a row. According to the jury, the team was the best in the short and free program and collected a total of 237.97 points. Silver was achieved by the Haydenettes from the USA, who rose from third place in the short program to silver. The team missed the gold by a good four points.

Kaisa Arrateig Coached by the Helsinki Rockettes, the judges received 151.84 points for their free program, which was almost six points short of the season's best results. The Rockettes' total score was 229.84, of which Mirjami Penttinen piloted by Team Unique was just three points behind. Team Unique's total score was 227.11, where the free program accounted for 150.61 points.

Finland is the most successful country in the World Championships in figure skating, which started in 2000, but six years have passed since the last Finnish championship. Marigold IceUnity skated to the world championship in Stockholm in 2018. Team Unique won the World Championship gold in Boston in 2013. The Rockettes have celebrated the world championship three times: in 2008, 2010 and 2011.

The following The World Skating Championships will be held in Helsinki on the 4th–5th. April 2025. The games were originally scheduled to be held in Tampere, but they were moved to Helsinki.