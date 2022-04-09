Figure skating Helsinki Rockettes will lead the World Figure Skating Championships after the short program

Helsinki The Rockettes will lead the World Figure Skating Championships after their short programs, which began yesterday in Hamilton, Canada. The Rockettes topped 82.76.

Marigold IceUnity is fourth with a score of 77.48, leaving it just 0.17 points behind in third place in the short program competition.

In second place, next to the Finnish team, which is firmly in the lead, is Canada’s Supreme Les with 81.51 points, and third is Nexxice with 77.65 points. Both teams succeeded in their short programs without errors.

Helsinki The Rockettes continued their victorious season with their short program. The team’s successful bet on the feminine Femme Fatale program led the way in both the technical points and the performance components. The team will leave for the day of free programs with the golden medals of the short program competition in their pockets.

Coach Kaisa Arrateig noted the atmosphere of the short program day was absolutely awesome.

“It was absolutely amazing Helsinki Rockettes on the ice. Because the team managed to do the exact work, we got through all the technical levels. It required concentration to get the elements to fit in a narrower field, ”Arrateig said in a statement.

Helsinki Rockettes captains Nona Vihma and Petra Viitanen said the team ‘s pre – race training was not exactly as expected.

“However, we started the race with good mood, although it was a bit tense, because the value competitions have not been reached for a long time,” Vihma and Viitanen emphasized.

Marigold IceUnity’s delicate program Nordic Spirit blended beautifully from one element to another without any visible flaws.

The World Championships will continue today, Saturday evening, with free programs at 20.40 Finnish time. Both Finnish teams are skating in the hot group ending the race.