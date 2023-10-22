Figure Skating | Emmi Peltonen won the international competition in Nice

Figure skating star Emmi Peltonen shone in Nice.

22.10. 19:55

Emmi Peltonen has won the Trophée Metropole Nice Cote d’Azur in France on Sunday.

Peltonen won the competition with overwhelming points. He was the best in both the short and long programs. The total result was 171.49 points. Israel came second Mariia Seniuk scored 155.71. Bulgaria skated third by Alexandra Feig.

“Nice was a victory and a step forward again! Now a much needed rest of a couple of days and a training period of a few weeks. The competition will continue again next month in Poland”, Peltonen rejoiced on his Instagram account after the race.

Peltonen was the only Finnish skater who participated in the competition.

Nice The figure skating event has been organized since 1995 for 22 years. The competition returned to the calendar in 2021.

The Finns have been successful in Nice before in ice dancing. Cecilia Törn and Jussiville Partanen won in 2015, and Juulia Turkkila mixed Matthias Versluis 2021 and 2022.