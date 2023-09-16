Saturday, September 16, 2023
Figure Skating | Emmi Peltonen returned to the competition after almost a year’s break

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Figure Skating | Emmi Peltonen returned to the competition after almost a year's break

Peltonen finished seventh in the competition organized in Montreal.

Figure skater Emmi Peltonen has returned to the competition after almost a year’s break. Peltonen, 23, finished seventh in the Challenger Series Autumn Classic International held in Montreal with a total score of 139.87.

Peltonen’s last season was broken, and he was only able to start competing at the beginning of November. Peltonen aimed for the GP competition organized in Espoo at the end of November, but the coronavirus infection ruined his participation intentions.

The EC competitions held in Espoo in January also remained a dream, because the display places that preceded the value competitions and were required dwindled one by one.

In 2020, Peltonen has placed fifth at best in the adult EC competitions.

