Monday, January 10, 2022
Figure skating Emmi Peltonen misses the European Championships due to an ankle injury, Oona Ounasvuori, who has recovered from the flu, will take her place

January 9, 2022
The European Figure Skating Championships start on Wednesday in Tallinn.

Figure skater Emmi Peltonen will be excluded from the European Figure Skating Championships due to an ankle injury. Peltonen has been replaced in Tallinn Oona Ounasvuori.

“The appointment to the team came as a surprise. The flu I had at the turn of the year hampered my preparation a bit, but I have been training in St. Petersburg for a week now and I’m going to Tallinn to race in good spirits, ”Ounasvuori said in a press release.

In addition to her, Finland is represented in the women’s series Jenni Saarinen.

They will represent Finland at the European Championships starting on Wednesday Valtter Virtanen Men & # 39; s Singles Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis in ice dancing.

After a break of 39 years, Finland is also represented in doubles skating, where Milan Väänänen competing with their partner Mikhail Akulovin with.

.
