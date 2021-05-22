Figure skating coach Denis Egorov, who had previously shot a woman in the head with signal cartridges, was previously convicted. This was reported by the REN TV channel.

It turned out that the 42-year-old man had already been prosecuted. It was about Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the traffic rules, which, through negligence, resulted in the infliction of serious harm to human health”).

Earlier on Saturday, it became known that a woman, who also works as a figure skating coach, came to Yegorov, accompanied by a friend, to arrange classes. The man met them with a pistol and shot one of the women in the forehead.

The victim managed to survive and is currently in the hospital. The Ministry of Internal Affairs began checking the incident that took place on Ivanovskaya Street in Moscow, and the coach himself appeared to the law enforcement agencies with a confession.