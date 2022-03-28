Figure skating Beijing skater Kamila Valijeva was happy to compete again

Valijeva finished second in the Russian Shadow Games in Sarensk.

Beijing one of the most talked about athletes at the Olympics Kamila Valijeva finished second in the national figure skating competitions in Russia over the weekend.

Valijeva led the Russian women’s race after the short program, but Anna Sherbakova wedged in his still free program. The women’s scores were 176.12 and 173.88.

“I’m happy to be on the ice and compete,” Valijeva, 15, said at the Channel One Cup in Saransk.

Valijeva was the biggest gold medal favorite in Beijing, but was left under heavy pressure without a medal.

He had already given a positive doping sample in December, which is still being investigated by the Russian Anti-Doping Committee in Rusada.

The Russians held their own shadow competitions in Saransk, when the country’s representatives could not compete in the World Championships held in France at the same time.

Due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, Russian athletes are not allowed to take part in international competitions.

“Thank you to the viewers, I got a lot of energy from them,” Valijeva told Reuters.

In Beijing coach Ether Etherberidze gave Valijeva harsh feedback.

“Why did you give up? Explain to me why. Why did you stop fighting? You gave it up after the Axel jump. Why, ”Tutberidze asked the shocked Valiyev.

Valijeva was winning the Olympic gold for the team for the Russian Olympic Committee team. Valijeva made several spectacular jumps in the team competition, but fell in the individual competition.

In January, Valijeva won the European Championship in Tallinn.