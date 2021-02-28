Figure skating Back cramps stopped the ice dance couple Turkkila – Versluis at the Helsinki Games

The Stockholm World Cup will remain in the program and the goals are in the Olympics.

Weekend Helsinki Ice Rink offered Juulia to Turkkila and Matthias For Business a rare treat for this season. Finland’s number one ice dance pair, which is preparing for the Stockholm World Championships, took part in a competition event organized by the Figure Skating Association, which has also been on the card in Finland.

However, the competition ended up halfway as the couple decided to withdraw from Sunday’s free dance. The cause was Versluis lower back cramp, which has angered in the past. However, the preparation for the World Cup will hardly be hampered by cramp.

“It was decided not to take any risks before the World Cup. I had the same type of cramp in the fall, and then it was treated in a week with treatment, ”Versluis said.

“With complete confidence towards the World Cup. There are still three good training weeks left before the competition, so this will be good, ”Turkkila added.

For the ice dance couple, this was only the third domestic competition of the season after the autumn Finnish Championship qualifiers. In the second half of this year, the pair participated in a virtual test competition organized by the International Skating Federation (ISU).

Corona has made the martial arts competition season infinitely ragged, but the Finnish training motivation has remained strong nonetheless. The crown of the exceptional period awaits Turkkila and Versluis at the Globen World Cup on ice at the end of March.

26-year-old Turkkila and Versluis have remained healthy during the season. The lack of competitions has also left time to focus on the hard core of ice dancing.

“We’ve practiced a lot of basic skating, knee flexibility. For the World Cup, we have focused on the technical side, step purity and blade accuracy. It is already well visible in rhythm dance, ”Versluis described.

“Yesterday came the levels we had applied for and needed in international competitions. We were really happy about that, ”Turkkila referred to Saturday’s rhythm dance points at 77.68.

Stockholm the Games are particularly important because they are set to share most of next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics venues. The ISU will decide on the distribution of Olympic seats in more detail at its meeting in early March.

With these prospects, the remaining Olympic venues will be shared at the Nebelhorn Trophy in southern Germany in the autumn.

Turkkila and Versluis have in their pockets the 11th place in the European Championships and the 16th place in the World Championships from 2019. In Stockholm, the goal is maximum performance and clean programs, and through that the place in Beijing.

Turkey recalls, however, that the couple’s main goal is not yet there in Beijing. The culmination of the career is rather expected from the 2026 Milan Olympics.

“One might think that Beijing is preparing for those dawns. That, too, may not have been so much stressed this corona year, even though we haven’t been able to compete. Years are still coming towards Milan. ”