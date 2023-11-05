Sunday, November 5, 2023
November 5, 2023
Figure skating | An ornament that came off a skater’s suit cost the victory in the SC selection competition

The competition was extremely tight, and the pack was further mixed up by the change of free program points after the inspection.

Team On Sunday, Unique won the first SC selection competition in formation skating. The team accumulated a total of 211.92 points in the short program and free program in Helsinki.

“It was a good feeling. The team performed two standard performances. The competition is tough, so we have to improve even more”, the coach Mirjami Penttinen said in the announcement.

The competition was extremely tight, and the pack was further mixed up by the change of free program points after the inspection. Helsinki Rockettes finished second with 211.57 points. The balance was weakened by the fact that a decoration came off the skater’s suit onto the ice. In checking the points, a one-point costume deduction was recorded for this, which cost the team the victory.

“I’m really proud of the team and I got the feeling that at this point in the season it’s great to complete such difficult programs at this level”, the coach Kaisa Arrateig told.

Marigold IceUnity was third with 210.92 points.

