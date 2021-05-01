Figure skating Alexander Trusova leaves Yevgeny Plushenko only after a year of soaring quad jumps: “We will not reveal the reasons for resignation”

Trusova returns to coaching Eteri Tutberidze.

Figure skating Who took bronze at the World Championships in March Aleksandra Trusovan, 16, the coach changes again. Responsible for coaching Yevgeny Plushenko announced in a long post on Instagram that the “common desire” for cooperation will end on May 1, that is, Saturday.

Trusova joined Plushenko’s coaching team just a year ago Eteri Tutberidzen from the group.

“According to our agreement, we will not disclose the reasons for our resignation. Maybe we’ll do that after years, but by no means now. Of course, we will remain friends, ”Plushchenko writes.

Trusova is returning to Tutberidze coaching, says Sport-Express.ru. Triple Olympic winner Irina Rodnina tells Sport-Express.ru that constant departures and returns are annoying. Rodnina has her own guess as to the background to the departure.

“I am afraid that more often these transitions are related to the satisfaction or dissatisfaction of parents’ goals. Probably a 16-year-old will not make such a decision without talking to his parents. ”

Trusova has become known for several of her four jumps. Sport-Express even speculates that the difference may be due to thoughts on the number of quad jumps in the free program. Trusova has done four quadruple jumps, but she has done five different quadruple jumps in practice.