Figure Skating | A star born in Russia supported Putin’s war – Lithuania took away his citizenship

Margarita Drobiazko was stripped of her Lithuanian citizenship, which she received in 1993.

The past years figure skating star Margarita Drobiazko steadfast support to Vladimir Putin may cost him freedom of movement within the European Union.

Norwegian Dagbladet 51-year-old Drobiazko will lose his Lithuanian citizenship. According to the newspaper, the matter has been decided by the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseous.

The reason for the loss of citizenship is Drobiazko’s public support for Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

in Russia Drobiazko, who was born and represented the Soviet Union in his youth, received Lithuanian citizenship in 1993 in order to represent the country at the Lillehammer Winter Olympics.

According to Lithuanian authorities, Drobiazko has a close relationship with Putin’s spokesman Dimitri Peskov the wife Tatjana Navkan with. The skater himself published an open letter a few days ago, in which he denied that he had promoted Russian propaganda.

“No one can erase our achievements from the history of Lithuania,” the ice dancer wrote.

Drobiazko participated in five Olympics in his career from 1992 to 2006. He formed a successful ice dance couple over the years Povilas Vanagas with. The pair’s best performances are the WC and EC bronze in 2000 and the EC bronze in 2006.

Drobiazko and Vanagas got married in 2000. They later settled in Russia. They ended their career in 2006.

Lithuania has been a member of the European Union since 2004.