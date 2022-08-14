Russian figure skaters Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov retired

Russian figure skaters Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov have completed their sports careers. About it TASS said the coach of the couple Alexander Zhulin.

Zhulin said that he and the couple made a joint decision. “They will decide their own future. Everything was going towards this, they have achieved a lot,” he stressed.

In June, it became known that the skaters would take part in Tatyana Navka’s ice performance “The Scarlet Flower”. The show takes place in Sochi from July 1 to September 30, 2022.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov became Olympic champions at the Beijing Games in the team tournament. The skaters did not receive gold medals, as the award ceremony was postponed due to a positive doping test by Kamila Valieva. The couple also won the silver of the 2022 Games in ice dancing, a victory at the 2021 World Championships, as well as two golds of the European Championships.