Alexandra Boykova and Dmitry Kozlovsky on December 24 won first place at the Russian Figure Skating Championship in sports couples competition.

Boikova and Kozlovsky scored 234.39 points in the sum of short (84.32 points) and free (150.07 points) programs.

In second place was a pair of 2022 Olympic champions in the team competition Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov, they received 233.88 points (85.37 + 148.51).

The third place was taken by the team of Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov with 218.60 points (81.23 + 137.37).

As part of the short program, Mishina and Gallyamov broke the world record set by a pair of Chinese figure skaters Sui Wenjing and Han Cong (84.41 points) during the Beijing Olympics. However, this record will not be officially registered by the International Skating Union (ISU), as it only records records that are set in championships under the auspices of the union.

On December 23, the silver medalist of the Beijing Olympics Alexandra Trusova withdrew from the Russian Figure Skating Championship. It was reported that the athlete made such a decision for medical reasons.