Olympic champion in figure skating Alina Zagitova was enrolled in the paid department of the Faculty of Journalism of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, the list of enrolled students was published website university.

The figure skater will be trained under the “Production and Cultural Policy” program. Note that Zagitova scored 183 points.

Earlier it was reported that the 18-year-old athlete applied for admission to the RANEPA.

Recall that at the end of 2019, the world, European and Olympic champion Alina Zagitova suspended participation in the competition, but later resumed training. In May of this year, the executive committee of the Russian Figure Skating Federation included the athlete in the national team for the new season.