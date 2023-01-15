Russian figure skater, Honored Master of Sports of the Russian Federation, 2002 Olympic champion Alexei Yagudin succinctly supported his colleague Roman Kostomarov, who is fighting for life and health in the hospital, posting support on January 14 on the social network.

“Fight…”, he signed the photo of Kostomarov.

More than 700 followers of Yagudin in the comments to the post joined in wishing Kostomarov strength to fight.

Earlier that day, Kostomarov’s wife Oksana Domnina said that there were no changes in Roman’s health.

A day earlier, the mother of a figure skater hospitalized with pneumonia told Izvestia about her son’s treatment. According to Valentina Kostomarova, the athlete’s condition is stable, but the recovery process, according to doctors’ forecasts, will take a long time.

On January 11, an Izvestia source said that Kostomarov’s condition was assessed as serious. The interlocutor noted that the athlete was diagnosed with left-sided pneumonia and sepsis, he was connected to the ECMO machine. At the same time, tests for coronavirus and influenza are negative.

Also, the Izvestia source reported that the 45-year-old athlete sought medical help only on January 9. The skater complained of weakness and chest pain.

On New Year’s holidays, the skater held about 30 shows on Averbukh’s tour of the Moscow region, and also played one of the main roles in the play The Wizard of Oz.

Kostomarov is the winner of the 2006 Turin Olympics in a duet with Tatyana Navka. Twice the couple became world champions, three times – European champions and winners of the Grand Prix series final