Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova performed a quadruple rittberger in training. A video recording of the performance of the element appeared on the Instagram account of a 16-year-old athlete.

Until now, no figure skater has been able to perform such a jump in competition. In training, this element was previously only possible for the South Korean athlete Yoo Yeon.

Recall that since 2016 Trusova has been training under the guidance of Eteri Tutberidze, but in May of this year, the athlete moved to the coaching group of the Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko.

Alexandra Trusova made her senior international debut last season. She is the first ever female quadruple lutz and sheepskin coat and two Grand Prix gold medals. A few days ago, she won the women’s single skating at the second stage of the Russian Cup in Moscow.