Olympic champion in figure skating Adelina Sotnikova became a mother. The athlete announced this on Sunday, November 6, on her Instagram page (owned by the Meta organization, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“Our treasure. We love you very much. Today is exactly one week since you are with us. A new life, ”the TV channel quotes the words of the 26-year-old figure skater “360”.

As noted “Sport-Express”The baby was born October 30th. His weight was 3100 g, height – 50 cm. The gender of the baby, as well as the name of the father of the child, Sotnikova did not specify.

Subscribers, having learned about the important event, immediately congratulated the skater and wished her newborn baby good health.

Adelina Sotnikova won the gold medal in single skating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. This award was the first in the history of Russian women’s single skating. She also won silver twice at the European champions, writes life.ru.

Sotnikova officially announced the end of her sports career in March 2020 after undergoing spinal surgery, the site recalls. kp.ru. As reminds “Reedus”, Sotnikova decided to leave professional sports in order to “be healthy and happy.” Sotnikova last competed in the 2015/16 season, clarifies RT.

Nevertheless, Sotnikova promised not to leave the rink and to please her fans, but not on a professional basis, writes NSN.

In the same year, the skater named the most significant victory in her career. According to her, her very first and significant victory took place in 2009, when she was 12 years old. Then Sotnikova won the championship of Russia in 2009, the channel notes. “Star”. After this victory, she had a dream to win the Olympics.