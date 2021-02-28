Figure skater Evgeny Semenenko won the men’s single skating at the Russian Cup final.

The day before, it was reported that the athlete was in the lead after a short program, for the execution of which he received 94.95 points. For the free program, Semenenko scored 170.18 points. His overall result is 265.13 points.

The second place was taken by Petr Gumennik (256.06 points), the third – the reigning European champion Dmitry Aliev (254.79 points).

Semenenko, commenting on his victory, said that during his performance he was not nervous and did not think about the ticket to the World Championship being played out. Note that according to the results of the Russian Cup Final, the winner of the second ticket to the World Cup in men’s single skating should be determined. The first belongs to the Russian champion Mikhail Kolyada.

“For me, this is just a start to try the new content of the program, I don’t want to guess (for the World Cup)”, – leads RIA News skater’s words.