Prosecutor’s office: figure skater Alina Gorbacheva, who disappeared in Moscow, was found in a cinema

Missing figure skater Alina Gorbacheva found by police in Moscow. This was announced by the capital’s prosecutor’s office in its Telegram channel.

The 16-year-old athlete was found in the cinema of one of the shopping centers. Nothing threatens her life and health.

It is clarified that no illegal actions were committed against her.