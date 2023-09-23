Figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva showed her figure in a swimsuit on her Instagram account (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned). The athlete published a joint photo by the pool with her colleague Elizaveta Tuktamysheva.

In the photo, Medvedeva and Tuktamysheva pose in separate swimsuits and with their hair down. “Enjoy your steam,” the skater captioned the photo.

“The Goddess and the Empress assembled,” “Our two ice queens,” “Beauties,” “Two legends in one photo,” netizens commented on the publication.

Earlier, Medvedeva revealed details about her training. The athlete said that the most important thing for her is to “lift one jump” and pay attention to the technique.