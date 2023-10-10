Olympic champion in ice dancing Roman Kostomarov said on October 10 that he sold his own Japanese-made Yamaha motorcycle for a prosthesis on his right arm.

“These are expensive toys. I sold a Japanese Yamaha motorcycle for the sake of this miracle technology, a sportbike is worth my arm,” the skater told reporters on the sidelines of the Innofood forum in Sochi, speaking about expensive prosthetics.

As his wife Oksana Domnina, who was at the forum with him, said, this is the first time the spouses are encountering the process of processing compensation and noted its complexity. According to her, they chose the fast route of lending and are currently awaiting compensation payments.

Kostomarov also thanked for the opportunity provided by the state to compensate for expensive prostheses and said that it would be possible to receive part of the funds spent within one or two months.

The international forum of innovative technologies in the food industry and agriculture Innofood was held in Sochi from October 9 to 10. At the forum, the Olympic champion in ice dancing spoke for the first time as a speaker.

On October 3, it was reported that Kostomarov had a prosthesis installed on his amputated right arm. The skater shared footage of him trying to write using a prosthesis.

The 46-year-old figure skater was hospitalized on January 10 with left-sided pneumonia, which became bilateral. In early February, due to the development of gangrene, doctors had to amputate his feet and hands.

Later, the athlete encountered sepsis and a cerebral hematoma. Kostomarov also suffered two strokes. As a result, he was fitted with prosthetic legs. On July 6 he was discharged from the hospital.

On August 8, Kostomarov showed in his Telegram channel how he can run on new prosthetics. The video footage shows him jumping and jogging around the room before stepping onto a treadmill.

After this, on August 22, Kostomarov, for the first time since the illness, as a result of which both feet and hands were amputated, appeared on the ice in front of the public in sneakers during Ilya Averbukh’s gala show “Letters of Love” in Sochi.