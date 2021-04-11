Russian figure skater Mikhail Kolyada spoke about his views on freedom and admitted that he could not live in the era of the USSR. He spoke about this in an interview with Olympic Channel.

The 26-year-old athlete admitted that he could not put up with life in the era of the USSR, when, according to the skater’s ideas, “everything was the same for everyone.”

“Just white shirts, blue jackets, red ties. Such, as for me, is unacceptable, ”he said.

At the same time, Kolyada made a reservation that he could not say for sure that this was the case. He noted that he relies on eyewitness accounts in his judgments. Kolyada stressed that he sees freedom as freedom of action. At the same time, the Russian noted that he still has obligations – in particular, to his family and the coach.

As of April 2021, Kolyada holds 16th place in the ranking of the International Skating Union (ISU). The skater’s mentor is Alexei Mishin, Honored Coach of the USSR.

This season, Kolyada took fifth place at the World Championship. The skater has not yet won a single highest award in adult skating. He has a bronze medal at the World Championship, two bronzes at the European Championships.