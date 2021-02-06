Two-time world champion in figure skating Evgenia Medvedeva announced her desire to try herself as a coach. The athlete spoke about this on Saturday, February 6.

Medvedeva noted that she has already participated in five major seminars on this topic and she likes working with children. The skater added that she saw the return from the charges and the result from working with athletes.

“Perhaps I have a coaching trait to explain, show, psychologically push or unload. Let’s see, maybe I’m wrong, coaching is 80 percent, ”the world champion is quoted as saying TASS…

The athlete noted that so far, due to respect and the internal rules of figure skating, she never interferes in the conversation between the coach and the ward, as it is wrong. However, Medvedev is trying to cheer up his colleagues and set them up for victory.

Earlier, two-time world champion in women’s figure skating Yevgenia Medvedeva named five interesting facts about herself. On January 24, she said that she loves kissing her puppy in the belly, watching the Sherlock series, making rhinestone paintings with her mother, and she starts her day by checking the feed on social networks.

Medvedeva is a two-time Olympic silver medalist, two-time world and European champion, and a two-time winner of the Grand Prix series finals.