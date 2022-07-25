During the weekend San Diego Comic-Con took place, and although the most important announcements were made by Marvel Studios and their movies, we also had a series of quite interesting surprises. New Star Wars-inspired figures were revealed at the Hasbro panel, and It was here that we got our first look at Cal Kestis’ new design in Jedi: Survivor.

Although the first advance Star Wars Jedi: Survivor He introduced us to the young Jedi with a design very similar to the one we saw in Fallen Order, the Hasbro figure, which is part of The Vintage Collection, presents Kestis with two very particular elements. The first is a red beard, indicating that we will see a time jump, and the second is a blaster, which would indicate that the sequel will feature a new gameplay element.

Along with Cal Kestis, two figures of the new enemies for this title were also presented, as part of The Black Series Gaming Greats series. We first encountered a KX droid, which we saw in the Fallen Order. The second draws more attention, since it is a B1 droid, which has a design similar to the separatist robots of the prequels.

The Cal Kestis figure will be available in the summer of 2023, while the other two collectibles will arrive in the spring of next year. For its part, we remind you that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available somewhere 2023. On related topics, the actor calls Star Wars fans the “most toxic” in cinema. Similarly, he reveals the history of Rey’s parents.

Editor’s note:

The idea of ​​having a blaster in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and experiencing third-person shooter sections doesn’t sound like a bad idea, especially considering we’re talking about Respawn. We can only wait for a confirmation.

Via: starwars