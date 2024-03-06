The national series 'There is room at the bottom' began filming for season 11 a few weeks ago. With this step, they seek once again to lead the nightly ratings and maintain their legacy of success on América Televisión. For the year 2024, the series produced by Gigio Aranda confirmed on February 16 the return of the Spanish actress Alex Béjar to play Laia Sanz again, which will put the love relationship between Cristóbal Montalbán and July Flores in trouble.

In addition, former reality boy David Villanueva (possibly playing Laia's father) and Nidia Bermejo (former actress of 'Back to the Neighborhood' and 'That's Life') joined the cast. However, in the last few hours, tiktoker Ric La Torre assured that a familiar face from 'Dad in Trouble' joined the cast of 'AFHS' for its new season.

YOU CAN SEE: 'At the bottom there is room' announces the return of an unexpected character in season 11 and leaves everyone in shock

Who is the actress from 'Dad in trouble' who is now part of 'At the bottom there is room'?

This is Adriana Campos Salazarwho plays Bárbara Castro, the daughter of Natalia Rodríguez (Ximena Díaz) in 'Dad in trouble'. She was seen recording scenes from 'AFHS' on public roads along with the members of the Gonzales, according to influencer Ric La Torre on his social networks.

Which character the 17-year-old will play is still unknown. However, there has been speculation on Twitter (X) that she could be Tito's (Lazlo Kovacs) daughter.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is David Villanueva, the foreign actor who will enter 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'?

Who is the actress Adriana Campos Salazar and what Peruvian series has she been in?

Adriana Campos Salazar is an actress of Peruvian and Spanish descent, since her mother comes from that European country. From a young age, she has been successful in the world of television. She began her career at a very young age with the role of the popular Michelle Flores in the series 'Back to the Neighborhood'. Later, she showed her talent in programs such as 'La rosa de Guadalupe: Perú' and the culinary reality show 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'.

Likewise, he comes from being one of the prominent figures in the series 'Dad in trouble', whose recordings have ended, but the episodes continue to be broadcast in Latina. In this production, she shared the stage with renowned actors such as Juan Carlos Rey de Castro, Luciana Blomberg, Nico Ponce, Jano Baca, among others, giving life to the character of Bárbara Castro in the Latina family soap opera.

Adriana Campos Salazar is one of the most acclaimed actresses in 'Dad in Trouble'. Photo: Latina.

When is the release date of 'At the bottom there is room 11'?

The telenovela 'Súper Ada', starring Maricarmen Marín, is currently in its 37th episode of a total of 60, with its conclusion date scheduled for Friday, April 5. This production is broadcast at 8:30 at night, a time slot close to that of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', which suggests that its premiere could be on April 8. However, another program currently broadcast is 'Luz de Luna', by Michelle Alexander, which could also represent an obstacle for the premiere of 'AFHS'.

#Figure #39Dad #Trouble39 #joins #cast #39At #bottom #room39