Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2023 – 21:22

The leader of the largest bloc in the Chamber – which brings together 174 deputies from the União Brasil, PP, PSDB, Cidadania, PSB, Avante, Solidariedade, Patriota and PDT parties – André Figueiredo (PDT-CE), said this Tuesday, 29, that will present and collect signatures for a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) with the same merit as the amendment approved in the Senate, and pending in the Chamber, which reduces the social security contribution of city halls. The measure was included in the bill that extends payroll exemptions to 17 sectors of the economy.

“I am going to present (PEC) and collect signatures so that the unconstitutionality (of the benefit to the municipalities) is not alleged, either through a veto of the Executive Power, or through an ADIN (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) that eventually some party enters against eventual approval of this amendment here and in the Senate”, said Figueiredo to Political Broadcast. The presentation of the PEC was cited by the deputy at the meeting of the college of leaders this Tuesday, 29. The leader of União Brasil, deputy Elmar Nascimento (BA), said that the PEC would be “just to guarantee”.

The payroll tax exemption bill approved by the Senate – and with an urgent requirement voted today in the Chamber – brings an amendment, seen as a “jabuti”, which provides for the reduction of the social contribution, from 20% to 8%, on the payroll of cities with up to 142.6 thousand inhabitants. According to the accounts of the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), this proposal would benefit 5,367 municipalities, with an annual impact of R$ 11 billion on Social Security.

The measure, in addition to the fiscal impact, has another obstacle: it can be classified as unconstitutional, according to government technicians. Lawyer Breno Vasconcelos, a partner at Mannrich e Vasconcelos Advogados and a researcher at Insper, explained to the Political Broadcast, that the proposal violates the Constitution by representing an anti-isonomic rule when differentiating public entities. “Union and States, when hiring via CLT, also collect this social security contribution on the payroll. Why should only municipalities have this rate reduction?”, he said.

The expert also mentioned that the measure violates Article 201 of the Constitution, which imposes the need to preserve the financial and actuarial balance of the General Social Security System. “If the system’s balance rate is approximately 20%, by reducing the rates in all municipalities, society will have to pay for this benefit”, he evaluated.

Deputies want to replace the population criterion in the allocation of the benefit by an indicator based on GDP per capita or on the Human Development Index (HDI) of each municipality. The benefit would also be done by scaling. The model is still being defined and the final report will be presented tomorrow.

Elmar suggested an amendment that provides for the benefit to be based on GDP per capita, with a staggered reduction in the social security contribution rate. The suggestion is based on a bill presented by the leader of the government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), still in 2021.

According to the text, five bands would be created, with rates between 8% and 18%. In this case, all cities would benefit – even those that have their own regimes hire outsourced or commissioned employees linked to the INSS. The impact calculated by the CNM is R$ 7.2 billion per year.