It was carried out Sabor Es Morelos International Festival (FIGSEM) 2022 With different different municipalities of the state, it has a great variety of country foods such as: cecina, artisan cheeses, avocados, as well as a diversity of and plants.

Activity that positions the state to national and international level, because in addition to promoting the best of gastronomy, it promotes culture, traditions, and it is endorsed that what is produced in Morelos is a source of pride.

Products of the best quality and low cost, since the sale is made directly, which favors the fair trade of the state official, located on Miguel Hidalgo street in the Center of Cuernavaca.

with a big offer of different products Within the gastronomic corridor, they also offer figs, honey, peaches, custard apples, pomegranates, among other foods from the countryside, with producers from municipalities such as: Yecapixtla, Ocuituco, Jojutla and Cuautla.

Very important events, which helps the economic recovery Since families go out to have fun, eat delicious food and consume direct products from the field, the National Concentrator of Ornamental Plants (Conaplor) also participates.