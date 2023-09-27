We all like good gildas because they are the perfect skewer, but the truth is that right now they are even in the soup: wherever you go there is a gilda. So today at El Comidista we bring you another perfect snack for the next appetizer at home, which will surely surprise your guests: caramelized figs with anchovies and gruyère.

Well, it’s not that we have discovered America: figs with anchovies is a combination, I would dare say quite vintage, flavors of yesterday. But this is a slightly modernized recipe, with caramelized sugar that creates a crunchy layer, and with the cheese that finishes elevating the combination of the sweetness of the fig with the saltiness and umami of the anchovy.

If the figs are ripe – as they should be for an optimal result – it is likely that the caramel will not stay solid for too long, because when heating the sugar the fig will release juices and soften it in a few minutes, so try to serve them immediately after prepare them. But come on, if it softens nothing happens: the result is similar, and although the crunch is a good extra, it is not essential. You can make them with a blowtorch, or in a pan, and the result will be good with both options.

Time : 12 minutes Difficulty : Don't let the candy burn Ingredients For 2 persons 6 figs

12 anchovies

12 pieces of Gruyère (about 100 grams in total)

1. Wash the figs, remove the top part – reserve for another preparation such as a fruit salad – and the skin from the base and cut the central part into two slices. 2. Place the slices on a tray and sprinkle a layer of sugar on top of each one. Using a blowtorch, caramelize the sugar until it is amber in color. 3. Another option is to place small piles of sugar in a non-stick pan and place it over medium heat. Wait for it to melt slightly and then place the fig slices on top of each candy circle. Continue caramelizing until they are amber in color, and then remove them to a plate with the caramelized side facing up. 4. Place a slice of fig with the caramel side up, a piece of Gruyère and an anchovy, and then cover everything with another slice of fig with the caramel side up. Serve immediately.

