Right now and until March 9, 2023 (19:00 Italian time), you can claim a copy free Of Figments via Steam. Once added to your library, it will be yours forever. The normal price of the game is 19.99€
You can claim Figment at this address, on Steam. We’re talking about an action-adventure game based on puzzles in a surreal world with lots of music and humour. We will be Dusty and Piper and we will be able to explore a completely hand-drawn dream kingdom.
Figment has been extremely appreciated by critics and audiences and a sequel will be available soon, Figment 2 Creed Valley. It is therefore clearly a promotion designed to advertise the new game.
THE recommended requirements of Figment are the following:
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5 2500 @3.3 GHz, AMD FX 6120 @3.6 GHz
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Video Card: Nvidia Geforce GTX 650 Ti, Nvidia GeForce GT 750M, Radeon HD5850 or equivalent
- Memory: 3 GB of available space
- Sound card: DirectX 11 compatible
Figure 2 will be available from March 9, 2023. You can see a trailer here.
