Right now and until March 9, 2023 (19:00 Italian time), you can claim a copy free Of Figments via Steam. Once added to your library, it will be yours forever. The normal price of the game is 19.99€

You can claim Figment at this address, on Steam. We’re talking about an action-adventure game based on puzzles in a surreal world with lots of music and humour. We will be Dusty and Piper and we will be able to explore a completely hand-drawn dream kingdom.

Figment has been extremely appreciated by critics and audiences and a sequel will be available soon, Figment 2 Creed Valley. It is therefore clearly a promotion designed to advertise the new game.

THE recommended requirements of Figment are the following:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 2500 @3.3 GHz, AMD FX 6120 @3.6 GHz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: Nvidia Geforce GTX 650 Ti, Nvidia GeForce GT 750M, Radeon HD5850 or equivalent

Memory: 3 GB of available space

Sound card: DirectX 11 compatible

An area of ​​Figment, with a puzzle to complete

Figure 2 will be available from March 9, 2023. You can see a trailer here.