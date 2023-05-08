Fights broke out again on Sunday in the RAI event hall in Amsterdam. There, Turkish Dutch people could vote for the last time for the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey on Sunday. Officers had to use dogs and sticks to control the crowd. The ME was also deployed. Peace has now returned.
