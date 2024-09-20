Sanremo – Following a report from the Sanremo police station, the police commissioner of Imperia Andrea Lo Iacono has ordered the closure for five days, pursuant to art. 100 of the Consolidated Law on Public Safety, of the Monkey’s Beach Club disco, on the Italo Calvino seafront beach. The reason: various attacks and fights that occurred inside the club, or in the immediate vicinity. “In particular, there were some verbal and physical attacks against customers of the disco and arguments that arose inside the club, also facilitated by the abuse of alcohol, facts that were reported to the judicial authorities”, the police headquarters explained. In one episode, the police patrol car had intervened for a fight between young people that also began inside the club. “The provision pursuant to art. 100 Tulps also fulfills the purpose of preventing, through the closure of the club, the continuation of a situation of danger for public order and safety”.