In a brawl at the station of Zaventem, in Belgium, two young people aged sixteen and eighteen were hit by a high-speed train. That report Belgian media Friday. One of them died, the second victim was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

According to the Belgian broadcaster VRT, it was a fight between two youth gangs. An employee of a restaurant near Zaventem station told VRT to have seen about forty young people on the square in front of the station. “It was a back and forth of young people chasing each other.” On one of the platforms of the station, the argument escalated further. Two young people ended up on the track there, just before a train passed at high speed.

It is not yet clear how the young people ended up on the track. The Belgian police are investigating the CCTV footage of the incident and collected statements from witnesses. Zaventem station is located north of Brussels. The train on which the young people ended up came from Germany and had about two hundred people on board. Train traffic around Zaventem has been halted.