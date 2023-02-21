Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Heavy fighting is raging in eastern Ukraine. President Selenskyj is convinced of the success of the Ukraine war. The news ticker.

+++ 12.00 p.m: On the anniversary of the Ukraine war on February 24, many are expecting a new offensive by Moscow. But for many Ukrainian soldiers, things can hardly get any harder. For example, the unit “Witcher” has been fighting continuously in the Donetsk region for twelve months. “Some people are talking about a new offensive, but the Russians are attacking every day. The situation has not changed for our unit,” the AFP news agency quoted the commander with the combat name “Virus” as saying. He is confident that the Ukrainian front will hold.

Picture taken on February 16: A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar shell in the Bakhmut region. © Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

In Bakhmut and elsewhere on the Eastern Front, Moscow is using the same tactics, Virus says. Groups of ten men would be sent out in rapid succession to attack Ukrainian positions. They could still fend off the first waves. “When the fifth comes, it will take our trenches because we don’t have time to reload our weapons and kill them,” he describes the actions of the Russian troops. “They don’t care about the lives of their soldiers.”

Ukraine War: Destruction of hospitals and schools increases

Update from Tuesday, February 21, 11:30 a.m.: According to observations by British secret services, damage to schools and hospitals has recently increased during the Ukraine war. In January, more medical facilities and educational institutions were hit, according to the short report by the British Ministry of Defence. This is largely due to Russia’s indiscriminate use of artillery and other weapons systems. Again and again, civilians were killed.

According to the United Nations, at least 8,000 civilians died in the Ukraine war by mid-February, although the number could be significantly higher. According to British intelligence, independent estimates already put the number of civilian fatalities at 16,000.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj is confident of victory

First report from Tuesday, February 21: Moscow/Kiev – The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was confident of victory shortly before the first anniversary of the Ukraine war. Ukraine will win this “historic confrontation,” Zelensky said in a video speech on Monday evening. “The aggressor state, which is increasingly developing into a terrorist state, will be held accountable for its crimes.” The entire free world is helping Kiev to defend freedom, independence and the international legal order. The Ukraine war enters its second year on February 24th.

Ukraine war: risk of Russian air strikes still high

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian general staff continues to assess the risk of massive Russian air strikes as high. According to Ukrainian reports, at least one person was killed and two injured in the Donetsk region on Monday. There was an air alert nationwide for an hour and a half. The trigger is said to have been Russian fighter jets that have risen in Belarus. These can fire hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, which Ukraine cannot intercept.

According to state-owned electricity grid operator Ukrenerho, the Ukrainian energy system has not recorded a deficit for the second week in a row, despite repeated Russian airstrikes. No regional power consumption limits have been set either, it said. Occasionally, however, shutdowns can occur.

Ukraine war: Putin delivers state of the nation address

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds on February 21 his State of the Union address. The Federal Assembly meets near the Kremlin. According to the Kremlin, Putin will address the war and the current situation in Russia. He also wants to comment on the economy and social policy. Because of the sanctions imposed by the West, the Russian economy is under massive pressure. (red/dpa)