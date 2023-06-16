Without a doubt, the Team 5 It is in one of its best moments and proof of this is that it managed to place itself in a very important top of the platform Youtubein which he competes for first place with artists of international stature such as Bad Bunny, Karol G, Anuel AA and Feid. The Peruvian group is close to being at the top.

The achievement is so important that, through its official page in Facebook, Grupo 5 published the top of the main artists on YouTube, placing the northern group in third place, only below Bad Bunny and Karol G; however, he managed to take advantage of Anuel AA and Feid.

YOU CAN SEE: Grupo 5 and its 3 concerts in Arequipa: what time and where will it take place?

“Thank you, dear audience, for positioning us and choosing us as the #3 main artist on YouTube”, He published Group 5 to correspond to his followers.

Group 5 ranked among the best. Photo: YouTube

It should be noted that, in addition to being the only Peruvian group that is located in such a position, it stands out because it appears in the midst of reggaeton or urban music artists.

Grupo 5 achieves successful concerts in Peru

The success of Team 5 it becomes evident with each concert that they announce in the national territory. Such is their call that they managed to fill stadiums and, even, they must extend dates due to the massive request of their followers. Precisely in the city of Arequipa They will perform three consecutive concerts on consecutive days, starting on June 16.

#Fighting #Bad #Bunny #Karol #place #Grupo #YouTube #fans