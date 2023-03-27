Anyone who receives a traffic fine can take it to a consultancy to have the print challenged free of charge. The revenue model for this agency lies in the reimbursement of costs of the proceedings; the government must pay this agency for the hours worked if the fine turns out to be unjustified. And a judge disagrees.

The reason is a speeding fine that was driven in Gouda. The recipient of the fine went to such a bureau, which successfully challenged the fine. Apparently there was a wrong violation code on the receipt. The driver did not have to pay the 158 euros and the consultancy sent a bill for almost 1,300 euros. He refused to pay the judge.

Almost 1,200 euros went off

The judge calculated that he did not consider the legal costs for the consultancy worth more than 100 euros. It NRC reports that the judge finds that the agency wrote “only eight full sentences” and said “hardly anything additional” during the trial. There is currently also a discussion about the high litigation costs that agencies ask to challenge WOZ values.

NRC said the agency and a spokesperson defended: “If the Public Prosecution Service had acknowledged the error in the fine in the appeal phase, the case would never have reached the court at all.” Then the costs would be only 400 euros instead of almost 1,300 euros. The agency is appealing the judge’s amended bill.

Politics should solve it

The judge even goes a little further than not paying the bill and calls for politics to do something about it: ‘It is up to the legislator to put an end to the high legal fees on a structural basis.’ Until something is done about it, this publicity (unfortunately in court) is nothing more than free advertising for these kinds of agencies.