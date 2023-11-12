This Sunday, November 12, fighting resumed between the Malian Army and Tuareg separatist groups in the north of the country. The clashes take place near Kidal, a key place on the border with Algeria and the historical focus of the Tuareg insurrection.

Mali, a former colony of France and governed by a military junta after two coups d’état in 2020 and 2021, is experiencing a serious security crisis due to the expansion of terrorist groups and the resumption of hostilities between the central government and the northern independentists.

The UN mission in Mali (Minusma) met on October 31 to leave the city of Kidal, located in the northern region of the country known as “Azawad”, after which the rebels took control of their bases.

The northern independence movement had resumed attacks against Malian forces almost two months ago. after eight years of truce and after the beginning of the withdrawal of the UN mission, the only mechanism that monitored the ceasefire in the north of the country. .

Since taking power, Mali’s military has prioritized restoring sovereignty in all regions of Mali, and the town of Kidal in the north of the country could become a key battleground.

A soldier told the AFP agency that The Malian Army “resumed operations on the ground to secure the entire national territory”.

A local elected official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said “fighting has resumed near Kidal.”

On Sunday, Army planes flew to Kidal, another official said.

The fighting had begun a day earlier, as the Army approached the area, after announcing on Thursday that it was initiating “strategic movements aimed at securing and eradicating all terrorist threats in the Kidal region.”

A large military convoy located since the beginning of October in Anefis, about 110 kilometers to the south, left for Kidal.

Military, political and rebel sources reported the clashes. But details, such as the number of victims or the tactics involved, were not confirmed in the remote region.

Rebels in Kidal cut telephone connections on Friday in anticipation of an army offensive after several days of airstrikes.

Some 25,000 people live in the Kidal desert area, a key location on the border with Algeria and a historic focus of insurrection. Residents have been bracing for a confrontation since the Tuareg rebellion took up arms again in August.

The Tuaregs launched an insurgency in 2012, inflicting defeats on the army before agreeing to a ceasefire in 2014 and a peace deal in 2015.

The 2012 uprising coincided with insurgencies by radical Islamist groups that never stopped fighting Bamako, plunging Mali into a political, security and humanitarian crisis that has spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

With information from AFP and EFE