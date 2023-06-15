A few days ago I saw a documentary that told us about the damage we do to our children when we give them everything and fail to allow them to learn to legally obtain what is necessary to satisfy their needs.

How true is that. And although it is understood why today’s parents fight because our children do not go through the hardships that we once went through.

But to what extent, with our paternalistic attitude, are we condemning them to live, as adults, those fateful times, or to our grandchildren who suffer the consequences?

Perhaps it is important to review the way we are educating our family.

And extrapolating this to the life of our country, it may also be sensible to thoroughly review the policies of the social programs.

Perhaps these policies will lead Mexicans to a condition of dependence in which they get used to only receiving without fueling their will to do something to solve their shortcomings.

“Poverty is the worst form of violence” Gandhi expressed and it is a great truth for which the fight against poverty must be serious, firm, with no other objective than to defeat it, making every person living in poverty capable of successfully facing life with their own resources, because it will be the only way to leave that condition of poverty. “Give a man a fish and he will eat today. Teach him to fish and he will eat for the rest of his life” says a Chinese proverb.

“I cannot conceive of a greater loss than the loss of self-esteem” Gandhi also expressed, and there is no more effective way to destroy a person’s self-esteem than to make them dependent, so we can affirm that a person who only has to wait support to survive is destroying their self-esteem.

In Mexico we mistakenly consider that the fight against poverty is strictly a responsibility of the governmentno, the fight against poverty is a citizen’s responsibility, of all Mexicans, especially those who suffer from it, regardless of the trench from which we are facing life.

We can all do something in this fight: training, stimulating, creating jobs, setting examples, or in any other way that has the purpose of each person using their personal resources to fight against their situation of poverty.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact to achieve together, united, to overcome the situation of poverty that is increasing every day in our country.

Thank you

