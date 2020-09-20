Two certificates bundle pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies that develop products against the coronavirus. By Julia Groß, Euro am Sonntag

The health sector is currently in the limelight like never before. Whether corona test, vaccine development or ventilation technology, the industry is making every effort to make its contribution to combating the global pandemic.

The companies receive billions. It is true that not everything results in record income that looks like it at first glance. The federal government is currently trying to cancel more than two thirds of the more than 26,000 ventilators ordered from Drägerwerk and other companies because they are not needed. And some pharmaceutical companies have promised to dispose of hundreds of millions of vaccine doses at cost.

On the other hand, the US government alone has supported companies’ Covid research with around ten billion dollars. Corona tests boost the sales of diagnostic companies like Qiagen, which posted 16 percent more income in the second quarter.

Conservative to speculative

The new focus on the healthcare sector has not escaped investors, as the sometimes extreme price increases of individual stocks show, for example at the vaccine developers Moderna, Biontech and Novavax. The HypoVereinsbank now bundles the stocks of 20 companies that benefit from diagnosis, therapy or prevention of a coronavirus infection in the Global Anti Virus Health Index and shows its development in a tracker certificate (ISIN: DE 000 HR0 9BX 5). The titles are equally weighted and adjusted every six months. For this, HVB collects a fee of 1.2 percent per year.

Investors will look in vain for the particularly speculative stocks in this certificate. The basket of shares focuses on corporations with large market capitalization and long-term potential. The top ranks of pharmaceutical companies are represented: from Abbvie and Astrazeneca to Bayer and Glaxosmithkline to Pfizer, Roche and Sanofi. From the diagnostics sector, market leaders such as Danaher and Thermofisher are there.

The selection in the Corona-Vaccine-Candidates-Wikifolio of the Viennese asset manager Centris Capital (DE 000 LS9 PXQ 1) is more risk-taking. As the name suggests, portfolio manager Sebastian Thorwarth is investing in 20 to 30 vaccine developers. In addition to the well-known players, there are also small caps such as the French Valneva or the Japanese Anges.

The Wikifolio was launched on July 1, 2020, the annual costs are 0.95 percent plus a performance-related fee. In the past three months, the portfolio has grown by 20 percent.